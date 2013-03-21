March 21 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net
weekly outflows of $261 million in the week ended March 20,
after outflows of $112.5 million the previous week, Lipper said
on Thursday.
That pushed the four-week moving average from net inflows to
a net outflow of $36.6 million. A week earlier, the four-week
moving average was net inflows of $101.49 million.
For two months, investor money poured into municipal bond
funds on a net basis before reversing three weeks ago, according
to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
High-yield funds followed a similar pattern, registering
weekly outflows of $36.9 million, compared to outflows last week
that totaled $83.2 million. The four-week moving average for
high-yield muni funds also turned negative, with Lipper
reporting outflows over the period at $12.9 million.
Exchange-traded funds showed outflows of $21 million in the
latest week, a sharp reversal from the previous week's $207.6
million of net inflows.
Retail investors, who favor municipal bond funds, have been
turning away from fixed income as the stock market makes
historic gains.
Retail investors held steady, again buying 1.7 bonds for
every one they sold in the week ended March 20, the same as
during the previous three weeks, according to BondDesk Group.
The number of bonds bought totaled 62,613, while the number
of bonds sold was 37,236.