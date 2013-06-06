BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
U.S. municipal bond fund net outflows jumped to $1.472 billion in the week ended June 5 from net outflows of $156.86 million the week before, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average turned negative, with net outflows in the week ended June 5 at $314.8 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations