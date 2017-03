(Lipper corrects weekly outflows to $2.24 billion from $3.2 billion, average to $1.56 billion from $1.77 billion)

WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $2.24 billion of net outflows in the week ended July 31, compared with $1.23 billion outflows the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was negative at $1.56 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)