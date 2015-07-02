Slide in U.S. infrastructure stocks sign of 'Trump trade' weakness
NEW YORK, March 22 If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
(Recasts with historical comparison; adds background, comment) By Hilary Russ July 2 Investors pulled $1.2 billion out of U.S. municipal bond funds in the week ended July 1, the highest level of outflows in 19 months, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. The reasons for the huge outflows were not immediately clear, but they came as the long-running Puerto Rican debt crisis hit a new low mark. A report from former International Monetary Fund economists on Monday showed the commonwealth in dire need of reform. In addition, the commonwealth's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, asked for a payment moratorium after the report said the U.S. territory's $72 billion debt load was unsustainable. Puerto Rico, however, was able to make its July 1 payments of about $1 billion to creditors, alleviating fears of an imminent default. A big coupon reinvestment on July 1 may also have skewed this week's fund flow numbers, according to Chris Mauro, RBC Capital Market's director of municipal bond research. Some of the July 1 payment will also probably show up in next week's fund flows, he said. The funds' four-week moving average remained negative at $534 million. High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of $492.2 million, compared with inflows of $48.4 million in the previous week. It was the ninth straight week of outflows, with $105.8 million the previous week, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Puerto Rico's latest problems weren't enough to roil prices in the secondary muni market, which was buoyed by a flight to safety on Greece's creditor woes and on data showing decreased U.S. labor force participation. Overall, yields on 10-year top-rated munis closed the week at 2.32 percent, or 2 basis points lower than where they closed out the previous week. The market will be closed on Friday in observance of the July Fourth holiday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK, March 22 If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
OTTAWA, March 22 The Canadian government issued the following budget projections on Wednesday: (Billions of Canadian dollars) FISCAL YEAR 2015–2016 2016–2017 2017–2018 2018–2019 2019–2020 2020–2021 2021-2022 Budgetary revenues 295.5 292.1 304.7 315.6 327.7 340.3 356.0 Program expenses 270.8 290.9 305.4 313.7 319.8 328.6 338.5 Public debt charges 25.6 24.3 24.7 26.3 28.3 30.4 33.3