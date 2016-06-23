DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
(Recasts with biggest flows since 2013; adds reasons for investor interest) June 23 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.4 billion of net inflows in the week ended June 22, the highest level since January 2016, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. Investors have poured money into muni funds for 38 weeks straight - $30.4 billion so far this year alone. Even foreign investors have been drawn to the U.S. tax-exempt market, which is seen as relatively safe and offering decent yields, because interest rates are so low globally. This week's positive flows compare to $904.4 million in inflows in the previous week. The four-week moving average remained positive at $918 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $321.2 million, down from $323.8 million in the previous week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.