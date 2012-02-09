(Adds details, BondDesk data)
Feb 9 Investors moved money into U.S.
municipal bond funds for a 10th straight week, with net inflows
of $370 million in the week ended Feb. 8, but that was the
smallest total in more than a month, according to data released
by Lipper on Thursday.
There were $502 million net inflows the previous week and
the last time inflows were smaller was when they totaled $362
million in the week ended Dec. 28.
The drop pushed the four-week moving average to $599
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Flows into high-yield funds shrank to $155 million from $186
million in the week ended Feb. 1.
Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds posted inflows of $54
million, up from $41 million in the previous week, Lipper
reported.
On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 8
showed retail investors bought 2 bonds for each one they sold, a
slight dip from the previous week's buy/sell ratio of 2.1.
The total number of bonds bought was 63,216, while the
number of bonds sold totaled 30,848.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under
100 bonds.
