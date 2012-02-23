Feb 23 U.S. municipal bond funds posted $883 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 22, down from $1.05 billion of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at about $702 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Gary Crosse)