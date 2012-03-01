BRIEF-Rait Financial confirms receipt of nominations notice from Highland Capital
* Rait confirms receipt of nominations notice from Highland Capital
March 1 Money poured into U.S. municipal bond funds for a 13th straight week, although net inflows decreased for a second week in a row -- falling to $357 million in the week ended Feb. 29 from $883 million in the previous week -- according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $843 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Flows into high-yield muni funds also dropped for a second consecutive week, plummeting to $12.2 million from $183 million in the week ended Feb. 22.
Meanwhile, flows into exchange-traded muni funds slipped to $55.9 million from $84.4 million in the previous week, Lipper reported.
On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 29 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, down from the 2.1 buy/sell ratio from the previous week.
The total number of bonds bought was 64,419, while the number of bonds sold totaled 32,293.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds. U.S. municipal bond funds reported $357 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 29, down from $883 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data from Lipper on Thursday.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog, editing by Andrea Evans)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China said on Friday it had no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage in trade, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's description of the Asian giant as the "grand champions" of currency manipulation.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Improving economic data suggest the much-hyped reflation trade of 2017 could begin to pay off in the next few months, but some fixed income investors are being given pause by policy uncertainty on both sides of the Atlantic.