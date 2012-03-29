BRIEF-Flexigroup says HY net profit for period attributable $47.7 mln
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
March 29 U.S. municipal bond funds posted $430 million of net inflows in the week ended March 28, up from $88 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average was positive at $604 million , said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert)
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.