April 12 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $57 million of net outflows in the week ended April 11, the first outflow in more than four months, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

In the previous week, municipal bond funds had $63 million of inflows.

The week ended Nov. 30 marked the last net outflows, $297 million.

The four-week moving average remained positive, at $131 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Editing by James Dalgleish)