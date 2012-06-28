(Recasts; adds details, BondDesk data)

June 28 Net inflows into U.S. municipal bond funds came in at $625 million in the week ended June 27, up from $555 million of inflows in the previous week and their highest level since mid-May according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $535 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The funds, popular with retail investors, have reported only one week of net outflows so far this year.

Flows into high-yield muni funds increased to $204 million in the latest week from $155.4 million in the week ended June 20. But net inflows for exchange-traded muni funds dipped to $37.5 million from $44.2 million the prior week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended June 27 showed retail investors bought 2.5 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the prior week.

The total number of bonds bought was 74,664, while the number of bonds sold was 29,293. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Gary Crosse)