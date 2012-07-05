(Recasts, adds details, BondDesk data)
July 5 Net inflows into U.S. municipal bond
funds f ell to $317 million in the week ended July 4, dropping to
almost half of the $625 million of inflows in the previous week,
a ccording to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
Despite the drop, flows into the funds popular with retail
investors have been positive with the exception of only one week
so far in 2012.
"I think the holiday played into that," said Matthew
Lemieux, a research analyst at Lipper, adding that investors
tend to not make big moves toward the end of the quarter. On
July 4th, the market was closed for the Independence Day
holiday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $465.6
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Flows into high-yield muni funds fell to nearly $143 million
in the latest week from $204 million in the w e ek ended June 27 .
M eanwhile, exc hange-traded muni funds r eported a net outflow of
$264,000, marking their first outflow since mid-April. In the
previous week, the funds reported $37. 5 million of net inflows.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended July 3 showed retail
investors bought 3 .0 bonds for each one they sold, u p from 2.5
in t he previous week.
The total number of bonds bought was 54,189 , while the number
of bonds sold was 1 8,107. The data is based on odd-lot customer
transactions.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish and Jan
Paschal)