Aug 16 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $964 million of net inflows in the week ended on August 15, down from $1.14 billion of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thu rsday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $854 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

So far this year, weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive, with the exception of the week ended April 11. Last week's inflow was the largest since funds had reported $1.2 billion of inflows during the week ended March 7.

Flows into high-yield funds were positive at $239 million, slightly below the $292.7 million in the week ended Aug. 8. Exchanged-traded muni funds reported net inflows of $35.6 million, well above the $9.7 million of inflows in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Aug. 15 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 57,560, while the number of bonds sold was 28,452. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.