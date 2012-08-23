Aug 23 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $436 million of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 22, less than half the $964 million of inflows in the previous week and the lowest since early July, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $761 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The last time inflows were lower was the holiday week ended July 4, when they were $317 million.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

Flows into high-yield funds also sank, diving to $186 million from $238.7 million the week ended Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded municipal funds reported $16.1 million of outflows, compared to $34.6 million of inflows during the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Aug. 22 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, the same ratio as the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 62,900, while the number of bonds sold was 31,411.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.