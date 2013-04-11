DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net outflows of $630.66 million in the week ended April 10, after outflows of $278 million the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.
That moved the four-week moving average to a net outflow of $303.16 million, compared to a week earlier, when the net outflow was $173.6 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.