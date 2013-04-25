BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
April 25 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $102 million of net outflows in the week ended April 24, down from $535 million of outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative with an outflow of $386 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazilian federal police carried out search and arrest warrants on Wednesday to investigate the suspected bribery of witnesses in a corruption probe involving pension funds of state-controlled companies.