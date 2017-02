WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. municipal bond funds reported a net inflow of $306.31 million in the week ended May 15, nearly 14 times the inflow of $22.06 million in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained negative, though, reflecting an average weekly outflow of $41.2 million over that stretch, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.