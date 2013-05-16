WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. municipal bond funds
posted net inflows of $306.31 million in the week ended May 15,
a near 14-fold increase from the $22.06 million inflow recorded
in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on
Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative, however,
reflecting an average weekly outflow of $41.2 million over that
stretch, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Beginning on March 6, the bond funds favored by retail
investors experienced nine straight weeks of outflows during a
run-up in the U.S. stock market.
So far this year, the funds have seen 10 weeks of investors
pulling their money out. That stands in sharp contrast to 2012,
as there were only four weeks of outflows throughout the year.
In the latest week, high-yield funds registered inflows -
their first in a month - of $53.56 million, said Lipper. Last
week, investors pulled $69.3 million out of the high-yield
funds.
Exchange-traded funds had outflows of just $2,000, compared
to inflows the previous week of $40.3 million.
Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.6 muni bonds for every
one they sold in the week ended May 15, down from 1.7 the
previous week, according to BondDesk Group.
The number of bonds bought totaled 56,738, while the number
of bonds sold was 35,609.