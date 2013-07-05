US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
July 5 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $870.4 million of net outflows in the week ended July 3, down sharply from a record $4.53 billion of outflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Friday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $2.3 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Mutual funds specializing in high-yield munis reversed a string of net outflows during the week ended July 3 and posted net inflows of $140.7 million, according to Lipper. High-yield funds during the previous week had net outflows of $1.2 billion.
Exchange traded funds dealing in munis had net outflows of $33.7 million, down from $158.1 million of outflows during the previous week ended June 26, according to Lipper.
Separately, a major trading platform for retail bond buyers, BondDesk Group LLC, reported investors in the week through July 3 bought 2.4 bonds for every one sold, compared with the previous week when they bought 2.3 bonds for every one sold.
Total buys in the week were 84,441 and sells were 34,677, BondDesk said.
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports 2016 year end results and declares quarterly dividend
WASHINGTON, March 9 President Donald Trump promised in a meeting with community bankers on Thursday to strip away some Dodd-Frank financial regulations and ensure they can continue giving small businesses access to capital.