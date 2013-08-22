PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 22 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $2.14 billion of net outflows in the week ended Aug. 21, up from $1.2 billion of outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $1.64 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election