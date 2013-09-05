UPDATE 1-Weaker euro helps propel euro zone factory growth to six-year high
* Euro zone February final factory PMI 55.4 (55.5 flash)Manufacturing growth strongest in nearly six years
(Changes to outflows in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.31 billion of outflows in the week ended Sept. 4, a drop from the net outflows of $1.74 billion the week before, according to Lipper.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $1.6 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Euro zone February final factory PMI 55.4 (55.5 flash)Manufacturing growth strongest in nearly six years
* Robelle Holding Co reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Globus Maritime Ltd as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mEdYZ8] Further company coverage:
TALLINN, March 1 NATO has not agreed on every nation in the alliance having to meet a spending target of 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defence, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday on a visit to Estonia.