BRIEF-Fed's mester wants to move rates up a bit more before shrining balance sheet
* Fed's mester: fed is hitting both u.s. Employment and inflation goals
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $159.4 million of net outflows in the week ended Sept. 25, compared with $1.1 billion in outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $1.1 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Fed's mester: fed is hitting both u.s. Employment and inflation goals
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.
March 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.