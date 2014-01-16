BRIEF-Ardagh Group announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 16 U.S. municipal bond funds posted inflows of $103.3 million, their first net inflows in eight months, in the week ended Jan. 15, according to Lipper data released on Thursday that showed investors poured money into high-yield funds.
Last week's outflows of $19 million capped 33 straight weeks of net outflows - the longest string of redemptions on record as kept by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
This week's sea change happened mostly high-yield funds, typically consisting of riskier debt, which had net inflows of $276.4 million. They also had inflows, $50 million the previous week.
Altogether, the four-week moving average for municipal bond funds remained negative at $719.8 million this week.
A relentless selloff sucked a record $62.6 billion out of municipal bond funds in 2013, as investors were spooked by interest rate risk but also lured by higher returns in the stock market. Now armed with cash from year-end redemptions, investors have recently returned to take advantage of the sector's rich yields.
Exchange-traded funds, too, saw inflows, $45.9 million, this week after last week's inflows of $45.6 million.
* Tiny rises would be a setback for Prime Minister Abe * Unions have made same demands as one year ago * Big firms expected to give less than half of union demands * Nearly two-third of firms to give no hike - Reuters poll By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Workers at Japan's top companies are likely to get a base pay hike of around just 0.3 percent, the smallest raise in four years - a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to spur the long-slugg
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage: