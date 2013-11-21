(Lipper is correcting the figures it reported for the Nov. 20
week. Muni bond funds posted outflows of $770.2 million, not
inflows of $421.8 million. The four-week moving average in
paragraph 2 is negative $728.7 million, not negative $430.6
million.)
Nov 21 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $770.2
million of net outflows in the week ended Nov. 20, compared with
$903 million in outflows in the previous week, according to data
released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $728.7
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting By Dan Burns)