By Chip Barnett

NEW YORK Dec 1 Investors in U.S. municipal bond funds reversed course and pulled money out of the sector for the first time in seven weeks.

Muni bond funds posted about $298 million of net outflows in the week ended Nov. 30, according to data released on Thursday by Lipper.

This was down from almost $138 million of net inflows in the prior week, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The four-week moving average remained positive at about $275 million.

"The outflows come as no surprise. In general, retail investors may feel more comfortable with the equity market for the following reasons - 'Black Friday' sales were reportedly more than 5% higher than last year, there was some evidence of more central bank intervention for troubled European banks and lastly, there was a surprising jump in employment as evidenced by the ADP payroll," said Daniel Berger, Senior Market Strategist at Municipal Market Data.

"Another hint of muni outflows was the continued rise in the slope of the muni yield curve," Berger added. "With fewer retail fund buyers, there is less demand in the longer end of the muni market and should they leave in droves, the muni curve is likely to steepen for the balance of the year."

High-yield muni funds recorded outflows of $133 million, after seeing outflows of $111 million in the previous week.

Exchange-traded muni funds, however, saw inflows of $48 million after inflows of $35 million the week before.

On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Nov. 30 showed retail investors' appetite for individual munis remained healthy as they bought 2.9 bonds for each one they sold, even in a holiday week with less-than-robust volume.

The buy/sell ratio was down from 3.0 in the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 57,682 while the total number of bonds sold was 19,720. This compares to the previous week's total buys of 80,642 and total sells of 27,284.

On Wednesday, the Investment Company Institute reported inflows to muni funds for the 12th straight week.

In the week ended Nov. 23, tax-free funds had net inflows of $333 million compared with inflows of $911 million in the previous week, said ICI, a mutual fund trade organization. (Reporting by Chip Barnett; Editing by Jan Paschal)