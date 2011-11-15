* Emerging markets funds top equity and bond funds
* Investors buy back into select assets
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Nov 15 The euro zone's growing
debt crisis has pushed investors into focused decisions on
allocating money since the summer months, boosting select
sectors and punishing others in contrast to indiscriminate
selling in August, Lipper data showed.
Lipper's ranking by performance of all funds available for
sale in Britain showed emerging market themed vehicles dominated
the tops of tables of bond and equity funds in October.
European funds, unsurprisingly, were at the bottom of the
bond fund league as fears mounted about Europe's worsening
sovereign debt crisis.
Philip Poole, global head of investment strategy at HSBC
Global Asset Management, said the trends reflected
recovery in specific asset classes following heavy selling
across all markets during August.
"What happened in October was a turn in the data coming out
which had previously surprised very negatively (and) was
surprising positively," he said. "The markets that had sold off
perhaps inappropriately on the back of the 'risk off' move (in
August) were the ones that bounced most."
HSBC's Brazil themed bond fund grew 11 percent in October,
ranking third out of more than 1,200 available in Britain,
excluding some smaller players.
The highest ranking bond fund in the month was the Invesco
Global Unconstrained Bond fund, returning 12 percent, followed
by Fidelity's Asian High Yield Bond fund, up 11.4 percent.
A similar trend will likely continue into November as fears
mount over contagion of Europe's sovereign debt crisis from
Greece into Italy, boosting the appeal of emerging market debt
that looks relatively safe.
Investors are now talking openly about the possibility
Europe's 12-year experiment with a single currency may draw to a
close.
Johannes Jooste, senior portfolio strategist for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
cautioned against allocating too much to emerging market bonds,
however.
"Emerging market sovereigns ... have a place in savers'
portfolios, but they are higher up the risk scale," he said.
"Bonds are a traditional safe haven asset. Their proper role
is as a volatility dampener than a return generator - they exist
to preserve your savings, not to generate exciting returns.
Sometimes people lose sight of this."
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Dan Lalor)