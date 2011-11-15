* Emerging markets funds top equity and bond funds

* Investors buy back into select assets

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, Nov 15 The euro zone's growing debt crisis has pushed investors into focused decisions on allocating money since the summer months, boosting select sectors and punishing others in contrast to indiscriminate selling in August, Lipper data showed.

Lipper's ranking by performance of all funds available for sale in Britain showed emerging market themed vehicles dominated the tops of tables of bond and equity funds in October.

European funds, unsurprisingly, were at the bottom of the bond fund league as fears mounted about Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Philip Poole, global head of investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said the trends reflected recovery in specific asset classes following heavy selling across all markets during August.

"What happened in October was a turn in the data coming out which had previously surprised very negatively (and) was surprising positively," he said. "The markets that had sold off perhaps inappropriately on the back of the 'risk off' move (in August) were the ones that bounced most."

HSBC's Brazil themed bond fund grew 11 percent in October, ranking third out of more than 1,200 available in Britain, excluding some smaller players.

The highest ranking bond fund in the month was the Invesco Global Unconstrained Bond fund, returning 12 percent, followed by Fidelity's Asian High Yield Bond fund, up 11.4 percent.

A similar trend will likely continue into November as fears mount over contagion of Europe's sovereign debt crisis from Greece into Italy, boosting the appeal of emerging market debt that looks relatively safe.

Investors are now talking openly about the possibility Europe's 12-year experiment with a single currency may draw to a close.

Johannes Jooste, senior portfolio strategist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management cautioned against allocating too much to emerging market bonds, however.

"Emerging market sovereigns ... have a place in savers' portfolios, but they are higher up the risk scale," he said.

"Bonds are a traditional safe haven asset. Their proper role is as a volatility dampener than a return generator - they exist to preserve your savings, not to generate exciting returns. Sometimes people lose sight of this." (Editing by Sinead Cruise and Dan Lalor)