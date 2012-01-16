* Volatility favours relative value, market neutral trades
* Base metals seen benefiting as China restocks
* Low interest rates and further QE to support gold
LONDON, Jan 16 Tight supply in grains and
industrial metals such as copper along with further support for
gold offer opportunities in what top commodities managers see as
another challenging year in 2012.
"Our general feeling going into 2012 is that the trading
environment is still a difficult one, and that markets will
continue to be volatile with macro headwinds," said Colin
O'Shea, head of commodities at Hermes.
The DB Platinum V Hermes Absolute Return Commodity fund
was up about 10 percent in 2011 according to Lipper
data.
The average actively-managed fund in the Lipper Global
commodity sector was down over 9 percent as the majority of
managers struggled with whipsaw markets.
Kevin Baum, manager of the Oppenheimer Commodity Strategy
Total Return Fund, which came third in the fourth
quarter Lipper league tables, also expects volatility and
correlations to remain elevated in the near term.
"In the latter part of 2012 and beyond, we look for demand
from emerging economies and improved commodity futures curves to
support commodities performance," he said.
The S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, ended 2011 down
1.18 percent, with the year punctuated by sudden sell-offs and
sharp reversals.
As a result, the best performers tended to be those that
sought to make positive returns in both up and down markets via
short positions, relative value trades, or market neutral
trades.
Shorts in natural gas, U.S. crude spread positions and wheat
spreads helped in 2011, Hermes' O'Shea said.
Hermes remains friendly towards grains, particularly corn
and soybeans, bearish on natural gas and positive on gold, he
said.
"With natural gas we see continued supply increases in the
U.S., and the abnormally warm weather in the northern hemisphere
this winter is leading to year-on-year surpluses. As we head
towards October we're going to play with storage congestion,
putting downward pressure on prices," said O'Shea.
He maintains a positive gold bias, expecting a continuation
of low real interest rates and potentially more quantitative
easing. "Physical demand also remains strong," he added.
COPPER & URANIUM
There are also pockets of opportunity in copper, iron ore,
uranium and agriculture in 2012, according to managers who
outperformed in the fourth quarter.
Basinvest's BI Basic Long Commodity Fund topped
the performance tables in Q4 with a 15 percent return.
Ronald Wildmann, a fund manager at Basinvest, said big
positions in copper stocks First Quantum and Copper
Mountain had helped drive outperformance.
Wildmann noted China had run down its copper inventories in
2011, estimating it only has about two weeks' supply left.
"We expect the restocking phase to start in the next couple
of months. But it depends on your outlook for China."
Basinvest expects a soft landing in China, and Wildmann was
positive on iron ore, arguing that a large part of the housing
downturn would be levelled out by a social housing programme.
Current iron ore picks include Cliffs Natural Resources
and Rio Tinto, which is trading on just 6-7
times earnings despite being hugely cash generative, he said.
Like the Basinvest fund, the Tuma Commodities fund is a
hybrid futures and equities product that struggled earlier in
2011 but came through more strongly at the end.
Thomas Meier, co-manager of the fund, said a heavy exposure
to the meat sector had paid off in Q4, but a uranium position
had hurt performance earlier in the year because of the
Fukushima accident.
For 2012, he believes that a lot of the negative sentiment
around the demand side is already priced in. But on the supply
side, many projects, particularly in copper and uranium
production, are in limbo.
"After the Fukushima shock, many uranium projects were
postponed or even cancelled because it was almost impossible to
get these properties financed," he said. This will impact the
future supply of uranium and the price.
Meier also tipped certain agriculture plays for 2012, as the
middle class in emerging markets grows and seeks to improve its
diet. "Our focus is in increased production per acre. Therefore
we concentrate on fertilisers, seeds and grain handling."
VOLATILITY & REVERSALS
Although hybrid funds enjoyed a turnaround in performance to
close 2011, precious metals-focused funds, which had done well
in the second and third quarters, lagged behind. Volatility and
profit-taking by investors were thought to have contributed to
the reversal.
The fund that had the poorest performance for the quarter,
the Peak Capital Real Assets Fund, was hampered by
the number of large intraday swings in commodity markets -
especially where there was ultimately no daily price change.
Managing partner Daniel Franc said the fund follows a strict
systematic approach with stop-loss levels for each position, so
the persistence of high intraday volatility for months had taken
its toll. "In such an environment we tend to get stopped out
regularly and lose money even though on an index level there is
not much change," he said.
"It has been a very frustrating period where we saw that a
disciplined approach led to weaker results than a buy-and-hold
approach, but are firmly of the belief that in the long run the
main differentiation factor in risk-adjusted performance is to
be systematic and disciplined."
The firm has made some adjustments to the approach and this
has paid off in January, with a positive outperformance versus
the fund's benchmark, he added.
