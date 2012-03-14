(Corrects misspelling of Koontz in headline.)
By Werner Renberg
NEW YORK March 14 Where can investors find
growth and income in a volatile and yield-strapped market?
One option is the Loomis Sayles Global Equity and Income
Fund. The managers of this $540 million portfolio search for
high total return and current income, with flexible strategies
to invest in stocks and bonds around the world.
Dan Fuss - winner of the Lipper Award for Excellence in Fund
Management - has managed the domestic bonds portion of the
portfolio since inception in 1996. David Rolley, who manages the
international bonds, joined in 2000, and Warren Koontz, Jr.
joined in 2004 as co-manager to manage domestic and
international equities.
The fund, known until last year as the Global Markets Fund,
outperformed its stock and bond benchmarks (MSCI World and
Citigroup World Government Bond Indexes) during the last 10
years. It was a triple winner of the 2012 Lipper U.S. Fund Award
in the Global Flexible Portfolio classification for consistent
returns (Fuss also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Strategic Income
Fund, another 2012 Lipper Award winner).
Co-manager Koontz spoke to Reuters about the outlook for
investors in 2012.
Q: How do you execute your asset allocation and securities
selection processes with so many managers at the wheel?
A: We're securities-selection driven. I find stocks across
the globe and give the more interesting ones a higher weight,
making sure they would give our portfolio appropriate risk
characteristics. We may make our parts more concentrated, but,
when they're put together, our portfolio is very diversified and
is much less risky than our stock benchmark.
Our asset allocation depends on how we view our respective
markets. Given Dan and Dave's expectation that interest rates
will be rising in the next two years and our agreement that
equities are more attractive longer term, our equity allocation
has been at the maximum around 70 percent for most of the last
three years. It's about 68 percent now.
Q: How low has it been in recent years?
A: Around the market low of March 2009, it was down to 54
percent.
Q: Being bottom-up investors, what do you look for in
stocks? Is current income important?
A: In stocks it's a secondary consideration. Obviously,
during the turmoil, a little more from dividends was a comfort.
At 68 percent of the fund, stocks' contribution to income is now
pretty significant.
Q: Have your equities ever underperformed your bonds?
A: During the financial crisis, equities did much worse. In
2008, they went down more than 48 percent, while our bonds were
down 15 percent. From mid-2009 into early 2010 we made an
allocation shift, raising equities 10 percentage points to 64
percent. The benefit was dramatic in 2010, when they returned 28
percent, nearly double the return of our bonds and more than
double our MSCI benchmark.
Q: Where have you found stocks that have done so well for
you? In broad areas? Individual companies?
A: Always a combination of the two. From the ideas that
attract us, we take an area that needs more exposure in our
portfolio. Consumer discretionary and technology names did very
well when the market rose in 2010.
Certainly Apple was one. Our position went as high as 6.5
percent at one point in 2011, and I sold it down to 4.5 percent
as a risk-control measure. Usually I don't like to have things
more than 5 percent. This year it's back to 5 percent because of
its performance.
Q: Can the top sector be the same in both stocks and bonds?
A: It's theoretically possible. Say I like
Bristol-Myers. Dan may be looking at its bonds and
realize that the spread on Bristol-Myers is very
attractive. Dave may be able to play Bristol-Myers
through some of their foreign bonds. We have the ability to
play the best securities across a company's capital structure.
Q: At the end of last year, about two-thirds of the fixed
income portfolio was not rated by rating agencies. Your
co-managers must have some kind of a rating system of their own
on the back of an old envelope.
A: More than the back of an old envelope. A group of 30-plus
credit analysts are analyzing these things. With the growth of
the firm, the number has grown.
Q: Has there been any change in 2012 in what you favor?
A: Well, our market has certainly been more favorable,
starting in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, when
emerging markets got punished, we were fortunate to be
underweighted. In the new year, they have played a bigger role.
