Dec 20 Municipal bonds continue to power ahead
despite Meredith Whitney's dire forecast a year ago that scores
of local defaults would occur.
Whitney's warning was just one of the fears surrounding the
market, which had outflows for 26 straight weeks through May.
But since then investors have been putting net inflows into
munis in most months. The $1.46 billion net new investment in
the first week of December was the most since November 2009, as
Investment Co Institute data has shown.
Fund managers who bought during the depths of the muni
shakeout earlier this year can finally speak loud and clear
about the strengths of their strategies. Total returns, which
include capital gains plus coupon payments, reached well into
the double digits for top managers.
Some see more gains in the year ahead."Fund flows out of
stocks have been dramatic, so I think that money has to go
somewhere," said Alan Schankel, director of fixed income
research at Janney Montgomery Scott.
"I anticipate flows will continue to be positive into the
new year... I think the trend is there, and January and
February are typically good reinvestment months," he said.
Managers behind this year's top four muni funds gave some
tips into their strategy.
PLAYING SUPPLY AND DEMAND
The Eaton Vance Tax-Advanced Bond Strategies Long Term
Fund; A (EALTX.O) leads all muni funds with a 12-month return
of nearly 17.5 percent, according to Lipper. The fund
specializes in bonds rated AA and higher.
Christopher Harshman, one of the fund's managers, said the
fund sells when demand is high and supply is low, and when
supply is up, they look for options "on the institutional bid
side where prices are temporarily depressed and then, when it
is tax-efficient to do so, will sell fund holdings into
retail-type inquiry."
This strategy of extracting "relative value" from the
spread between, for example, the retail and institutional ends
of the market is a "hallmark" of the fund's management.
Harshman mentioned the Colorado Springs Utilities Revenue
Bond, the Tennessee State bond, and the New York City
Transitional Finance Authority Revenue Bond as strong holdings
this year.
SEEK HIGH YIELD
The Oppenheimer AMT-Free Municipals; A (OPTAX.O) has a
12-month return of 16.87 percent. The fund focuses on
tax-exempt, high interest-paying holdings across the rating
spectrum.
"We focus on high yieldI think that wins over the long
run," said Troy Willis, one of the fund's managers. Willis said
that munis will become more attractive "as ways to get income
shrink worldwide." Willis increased exposure to California
bonds, which now occupy 19 percent of the fund, and mentioned
tobacco and healthcare bonds as outperformers.
Willis said that states have raised taxes and "cut spending
across the board," as awareness grew of potential fiscal
disasters of the kind Whitney predicted. It "took time for that
to seep in" because negative headlines muddied the perception
of the market.
PLAYING THE CREDIT SPREAD
The Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN) has a
12-month return of 15.78 percent. The fund mimics the price and
yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long
Continuous Municipal Index, which follows bonds with 17- plus
years of nominal maturity.
Fund manager James Colby said that investors feel "a little
more comfort now coming back into the asset class" since
Whitney's report has not materialized. Colby emphasized that
long-term AAA-rated muni yields are approximately 3.68-3.70
percent, versus the 2 percent yield of long-term Treasuries.
"Things look positive for munis because municipalities are
showing their resolve to meet their obligations to balance
their budgetsthey're doing what they need to do to operate
under a new revenue stream," Colby said, and added that
"investors are going to view munis as a far less volatile and
more predictable asset class."
Colby said a distinctive feature of the fund is its holding
of bonds rated anywhere between BBB and AAA. The strategy helps
to provide enhanced yield with safety.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND CALIFORNIA
The PowerShares Insured National Municipal Bond ETF(PZA)
has a 12-month return of 13.9 percent. It samples the BofA
Merrill Lynch National Insured Long-Term Core Plus Municipal
Securities Index, which tracks AAA-rated, tax exempt, insured
munis. The majority of the fund's holdings have a 25-plus year
maturity.
Fund manager Philip Fang said that essential revenue
service bonds like New York City water are "safer" than general
obligation bonds and "always have the ability to raise their
revenue." He cited lower supply this year as a contributor to
muni outperformance since demand outstripped supply.
Fang is also keen on individual California credits, which
he said have "surprised a lot of people this year" with their
strong performance.
Lipper's General Muni Debt fund category was up an average
0.35 percent for the week ended December 16. Here are the
latest top performers:
Fund Name 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year
Oppenheimer AMT-Free;B 1.18 2.25 4.12 15.96
PIMCO:Muni Bd;D 0.63 1.76 2.43 8.62
Eaton Vance Muni Opp;I 0.62 2.42 2.90 NA
Pioneer AMT-Free Mun;A 0.61 1.24 1.69 11.99
Eaton Vance TAB Str LT;I 0.58 2.62 3.70 17.82
Virtus:Tax-Ex Bond;A 0.52 1.64 2.47 11.35
Delaware TF USA;A 0.51 1.53 2.36 10.39
Saratoga:Muni Bond;I 0.51 1.58 1.01 5.81
Thornburg Strat Mu Inc;C 0.50 1.59 2.68 12.30
Full names and ticker symbols:
Oppenheimer AMT-Free Municipals;B(OTFBX.O)
PIMCO Municipal Bond Fund;D(PMBDX.O)
Eaton Vance Municipal Opportunities I(EMOIX.O)
Pioneer AMT-Free Municipal A(PBMFX.O)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advanced Strategies Long-Term;I(EILTX.O)
Virtus Tax-Exempt Bond Fund;A(HXBZX.O)
Delaware Tax-Free USA Fund;A(DMTFX.O)
Saratoga Municipal Bond;I(SMBPX.O)
Thornburg Strategic Municipal Income Mutual Fund Class
C(TSSCX.O)
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)