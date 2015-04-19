JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo
Group has appointed Credit Suisse and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to lead its first round of funding, worth $200
million, for its e-commerce push.
Lippo, controlled by the Riady family, has also chosen
Rothschild as its financial adviser for the transaction. The
funding will be used to "dominate e-commerce in Indonesia," it
said in a statement on Monday.
Lippo plans to launch payment, chat and other online
services early next year as it expands in the nascent e-commerce
industry of the world's fourth most populous country, director
John Riady told Reuters last month.
Lippo has already earmarked $500 million for a new online
department store, and investment in services planned for the
first quarter of 2016 will be on top of that, Riady said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)