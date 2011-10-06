JAKARTA Oct 6 PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk , Indonesia's biggest property firm by market value:

* Lippo's CEO Ketut Budi Widjaja said on Thursday that it aims to sell its malls and hospital assets worth 1.6 trillion rupiah this year or in 2012.

* Lippo sees 2011 revenue to reach 2.8 trillion rupiah

* Lippo plans to increase landbank of up to 200 hectares in 2012 from 140 hectares this year. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Erica Billingham)