* Lippo sold 92.8 mln Siloam shares at 8.2 pct discount

* Siloam shares fall as much as 6.2 pct on Friday (Adds Siloam expansion plans and share drop)

By Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana

JAKARTA, Feb 6 Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk sold an 8 percent stake in its unit PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14 trillion rupiah ($90 million), sending the hospital operator's shares falling.

The stock was sold to undisclosed buyers in a placement of 92.8 million shares at 12,250 rupiah apiece, a discount of 8.2 percent from Siloam's closing price on Thursday, Lippo Karawaci said in a stock exchange filing.

Siloam shares fell as much as 6.2 percent on Friday to 12,525 rupiah, the lowest since May 2014. The broader Jakarta stock exchange was 0.6 percent higher.

The sale cut Lippo Karawaci's ownership of Siloam to 70.8 percent from 78.8 percent. Siloam plans to operate more than 50 hospitals by 2017, up from 20 currently, Lippo said in the statement.

While Lippo Kawaraci said the placement is aimed at increasing Siloam's liquidity in the market, it intends to remain as Siloam's majority shareholder.

As of late 2014, Siloam's shareholders included BlackRock Investment Management LLC, Capital Research Global Investors, Mackenzie Financial Corporation, DNB Asset Management (Asia) Ltd and William Blair & Company LLC, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner for the sale.

($1 = 12,610.00 rupiah) (Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)