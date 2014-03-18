Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG, March 18 Shares of Lippo Ltd jumped 41 percent in resumed trade on Tuesday after South Korea granted preliminary approval to a consortium that includes the Hong Kong-listed company to build and operate a casino resort.
Lippo, which has a market value of $279 million, was given a preliminary licence together with U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment Corp and property developer OUE Ltd to build the resort, including a foreigners-only casino estimated to cost 855 billion won ($801 million).
Lippo's shares, which were suspended for the morning trading session on Tuesday, jumped as far as HK$6 by 0506 GMT to a six-year high, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark index
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.