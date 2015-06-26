* Illiquidity hurting new bonds

* Model for pricing deals questioned

* No viable alternatives exist

By Michael Turner

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The pricing of new bonds has been operating in its own bubble, until now immune to shrinking liquidity in the secondary market.

But new deals are beginning to feel the strain as asset managers are increasingly forced to use the primary market to rebalance portfolios.

Market illiquidity has already begun to hurt deals, with issuers forced to stump up higher concessions to print debt than they would have to in a properly functioning market.

"New issue premiums at the moment are merely a reflection of the liquidity in the secondary market," said an emerging markets syndicate banker. "They're to compensate for the lack of liquidity available."

This phenomenon is not just visible in emerging markets, and new issue premiums have been creeping higher across the board as markets are buffeted by increasingly volatile conditions.

Bankers have likened the volatility that followed the Swiss franc revaluation earlier this year and the near 100bp jump in Bund yields between April and June to so-called black swan events which, by definition, are highly irregular.

In a liquid secondary market, issuers' debt yields naturally bundle in investors' views on the health of the wider market and the borrower's individual credit story.

But now that secondary markets are broken, issuers' credit stories don't have as big an impact on their debt prices, which are instead much more dependent on the whims of general market sentiment.

"Regulation is causing us to operate in less liquid markets than previously," Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK's debt management office, said on Tuesday. "We might have to live with it."

Bankers agree this will begin to hit new deals as they will be priced off wildly distorted data, but many say there are no other references to use.

"It will always have an effect on the market," said an SSA syndicate banker. "But there's little other choice, it's a vicious circle."

A European head of credit sales added: "Will this have an effect further down the line? Absolutely."

Without other data points to use, the primary market appears to have become complacent with the current model of pricing new issues using existing bonds to calculate relative value, given that secondary markets remain illiquid.

Several syndicate managers acknowledged that the current model was not really addressing the underlying credit stories of issuers. An alternative could be the one used in the SSA market where the latest deals are used to work out relative value. However, this too has its flaws as the deals used for comparison would likely have been priced from warped secondary curves.

OUT OF IDEAS

"I don't really see what other data you could take," said a FIG syndicate head, echoing the sentiment of two other bankers.

There are a few ideas out there, but only for very specific types of deals.

A company's equity yield is a possible comparison on subordinated capital bonds, according to Aaron Baker, an analyst at BBVA.

"You can...look at equity dividend yield levels, but that depends on the entity," said Baker. "The sovereign normally acts as a floor, and the ceiling is the dividend yield, which is tantamount to interest."

Meanwhile, CDS, which has fallen far out of favour for pricing bonds since the financial crisis saw that market shrink dramatically, could also be used in certain cases, according to a syndicate banker.

"CDS is on the list [of price references for new bonds] but at like number 10," said the FIG banker. "Maybe it would be used for something very esoteric like a debut emerging markets issuer, but other than that it is not used." (Reporting By Michael Turner; additional reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand)