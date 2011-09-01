* To acquire remarketing business for $140 mln

* To expand existing relationship with Walmart, customer base

* Deal to add 28-33 cents per cash based EPS in FY12 (Follows alerts)

SEPT 1 Online auctioneer Liquidity Services Inc said it will buy the consumer goods unit of Jacobs Trading Co, which helps businesses offload excess inventory, in a deal worth $140 million.

Liquidity Services, which auctions used products, said the deal would add to its consumer goods marketplace and expand its relationship with companies like Walmart .

Liquidity Services will pay $80 million in cash, about $20 million in stock and $40 million in a seller promissory note.

The Washington D.C. based company expects the deal to add 28-33 cents per share to earnings in fiscal 2012.

Liquidity Services will retain the Jacobs Trading management team and employees and operate it as part of its commercial marketplace business.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first-quarter of Liquidity Services' fiscal 2012.

RBC Capital Markets LLC provided Liquidity Services with a fairness opinion related to the transaction.

Shares of Liquidity Services closed at $24 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)