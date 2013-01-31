BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 31 Online auctioneer Liquidity Services Inc cut its full-year earnings outlook as it expects economic uncertainties to hurt retail and industrial supply chains.
Shares of the company, which posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, were down more than 11 percent at $36.40 in trading before the bell.
The company, which auctions surplus and salvage assets, now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.90 to $2.02 per share, down from its prior view of $2.05 to $2.23 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.15 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Washington-headquartered Liquidity runs auction portals like liquidation.com and truckcenter.com to sell assets ranging from tablet computers to industrial equipments.
Liquidity said it plans to invest on its technology and products as it looks to expand its recently acquired businesses.
For the first quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported earnings of $6.7 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $9.1 million, or 28 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 41 cents per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to 122.2 million. Gross merchandise volume rose 30 percent to $233.4 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 38 cents per share, on revenue of $130.7 million.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.