BRIEF-Wecast Network names new cfo and cto
* Wecast Network Inc - Wang takes over cfo role from Yi Xu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Global institutional trading network, Liquidnet, appointed Chris Dennis as head of US fixed income sales, based in New York.
Dennis will be responsible for sales and strategy as Liquidnet builds its high yield and investment grade trading platform, scheduled to launch this quarter.
Recently, he served as a director of investment grade and high-yield credit trading at BlackRock Inc.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Hill International announces update to anticipated closing date of Construction Claims Group sale