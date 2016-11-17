J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
SAO PAULO Nov 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is close to announcing the sale of its liquified petroleum gas distribution unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA to industrial group Ultrapar Participações SA , a source close to the matter told Reuters.
Petrobras, as the company is known, will receive around 2.8 billion reais ($822 million), the source said. The deal may be announced as soon as this week. Brazilian newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo and Valor Econômico reported the deal closing earlier on Thursday. ($1 = 3.4072 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia