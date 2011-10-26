* Company hopes workers will come back from fighting
* Rolling mills may restart before furnace
(Add comments, background)
LONDON Oct 26 Libyan state-owned steelmaker
Lisco will resume steel production within the next four to six
weeks, depending on restoration of electricity and the return of
its workforce from fighting, the company said on Wednesday.
Power to Lisco's plants was cut off after the grid was
damaged during Libya's civil war.
"There is currently enough electricity for steel production
to partially resume," foreign marketing manager Ali Abumais told
Reuters in a phone interview.
"The rolling mills are a priority. They use less electricity
than the melting shops, and we have a stock of imported material
to use while we wait for the furnaces," he said.
Electricity is not the only issue the Misrata-based
steelmaker faces as it attempts to restart business. Much of its
workforce is currently scattered, having left the plant to fight
in the conflict.
Libya's new rulers declared the country freed from Muammar
Gaddafi's 42 years of one-man rule, saying the "Pharaoh of the
times" was in history's garbage bin and that a future of
democracy and reconciliation beckoned.
"Hopefully everyone will come back after the holiday next
week. We are putting out a call for the workers to return," Ali
said.
Nov. 6 marks the beginning of the Muslim festival Eid
al-Adha (Feast of the sacrifice) in Libya.
Lisco has a production capacity of more than 1.3 million
tonnes of crude steel per year.
(Reporting by Simon Price; additional reporting by Silvia
Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)