BRIEF-Pharmanet signs agreement to acquire 100 of Keras (Gold) Australia
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Keras (Gold) Australia Pty Ltd
Oct 31 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Sun Baowei resigns as he has reached retirement age
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DCZ3P5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Keras (Gold) Australia Pty Ltd
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 21 President Donald Trump tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind a plan to dismantle Obamacare on Tuesday as U.S. stock markets showed their worst one-day performance since the November election.