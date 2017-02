NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. securities regulators approved BATS Global Markets' plan to list shares and take on the NYSE and Nasdaq in one of their bread-and-butter businesses, the privately held exchange said on Tuesday.

BATS, which now only handles the trading of shares, said in a statement the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved rules for its primary listings business, which is now set to launch in December. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)