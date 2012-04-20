UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
GENEVA, April 20 Litasco, the Geneva-based trading arm of Russia's LUKOIL, said in a document that its traded volumes for oil and products fell slightly last year to 118 million tonnes from a record high of 125 million tonnes the previous year.
The volumes for 2011 included 50 million tonnes of crude oil and 68 million tonnes of refined products, the document showed. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.