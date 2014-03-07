BRIEF-RTA Laboratuvarlari proposes to pay stock dividend by 300 pct for FY 2016
* to distribute total stock dividend of 17.7 million lira ($4.73 million)
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Litha Healthcare Group Ltd : * Revenue up 4.1% in Q4 2013 compared to Q4 2012 * Says HEPS decreased to 2.7 cps for the year ended 31 December 2013 * No dividend has been recommended or declared for the period * Subsequent to year end, has entered into negotiations with rand merchant bank to restructure its funding facilities * Anticipates restructuring will be finalised by the end of March 2014
* Trinity biotech announces quarter 4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Jaguar animal health inc says seeks mums designation for canalevia for exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs