JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Litha Healthcare Group Ltd : * Revenue up 4.1% in Q4 2013 compared to Q4 2012 * Says HEPS decreased to 2.7 cps for the year ended 31 December 2013 * No dividend has been recommended or declared for the period * Subsequent to year end, has entered into negotiations with rand merchant bank to restructure its funding facilities * Anticipates restructuring will be finalised by the end of March 2014