Oct 26 Automotive dealership group Lithia Motors
Inc posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by a
rise in new vehicle same-store sales.
Lithia, the No. 9 dealership group in the United States,
reported a net income of $16.6 million, or 62 cents a share,
compared with $9.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $737.9 million from $573 million.
New vehicle same-store sales rose 28 percent.
Lithia, which is valued at about $540 million, competes with
Group 1 Automotive Inc and Sonic Automotive Inc .
On Tuesday, Sonic Automotive and Group 1 Automotive, each
beat analyst expectations and posted higher third-quarter
profits on increased new-vehicle sales despite crimped inventory
from Japanese automakers.
Shares of the company closed at $20.35 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
