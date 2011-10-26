(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Automotive dealership group Lithia Motors Inc posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by a rise in new vehicle same-store sales.

Lithia, the No. 9 dealership group in the United States, reported a net income of $16.6 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $9.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $737.9 million from $573 million.

New vehicle same-store sales rose 28 percent.

Lithia, which is valued at about $540 million, competes with Group 1 Automotive Inc and Sonic Automotive Inc .

On Tuesday, Sonic Automotive and Group 1 Automotive, each beat analyst expectations and posted higher third-quarter profits on increased new-vehicle sales despite crimped inventory from Japanese automakers.

Shares of the company closed at $20.35 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.