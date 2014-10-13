Oct 13 U.S. auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc cut its third-quarter profit forecast, hurt by lower margins and higher selling costs for used vehicles.

Lithia shares fell 4.8 percent in premarket trading.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.30-$1.32 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with its prior forecast of $1.36-$1.38. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)