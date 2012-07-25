July 25 Auto dealer Lithia Motors Inc
posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its full-year
earnings forecast, helped by a rise in sales of new cars.
The company said it now expects to earn between $2.69 and
$2.75 per share for the full year 2012, from an earlier forecast
of $2.45 to $2.53 per share.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $20.5 million,
or 78 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $14.7
million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Lithia earned 76 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 26 percent to $847.1 million. Revenue
from its new vehicle retail segment rose 35 percent to $470.4
million.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Akshay Lodaya)