Sept 7 Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp said commercial production was possible at its Cauchari-Olaroz project in Argentina as tests confirmed that a significant rate of brine could be extracted from the salt lake there.
The specialty mining company said the pump tests also confirmed the presence of freshwater which is expected to help cut operating costs at the lithium processing plant that the company plans to build next year.
Brine is needed to produce lithium carbonate and fresh water is required in the refining process. Lack of local freshwater raises costs as concentrated brine has to then be processed at an off-site facility.
Demand for lithium carbonate -- used in hybrid vehicles, computer and smartphone batteries -- is on the rise as countries try to depend less on crude oil for their energy needs.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.39 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
