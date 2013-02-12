UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Lithuania's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend the operations of Ukio Bankas after finding it had taken too many risks.
The central bank, which in late 2011 shut another lender, Snoras Bankas, said in a statement it had appointed a temporary administrator for Ukio, whose main shareholder is the owner of Scottish soccer club Hearts, Vladimir Romanov.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts