FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The European Central Bank on Friday welcomed a Lithuanian draft law giving the country's central bank the power to resolve failing lenders but warned about "significant risks" for the central bank.

"The ECB welcomes the draft law, as it strengthens the tools and procedures available to Lietuvos bankas for carrying out effective preventive measures, early intervention and effective resolution in line with the common (EU) framework," the ECB said in a legal opinion published on Friday.

"However, the ECB considers that the draft laws potentially create significant financial risks for Lietuvos bankas because they do not limit its liability for negligent acts in its role as resolution authority."

Lithuania was one of 11 EU countries that in May were given two months to adopt new EU rules on propping up failed banks or face legal action.

