FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The European Central Bank on
Friday welcomed a Lithuanian draft law giving the country's
central bank the power to resolve failing lenders but warned
about "significant risks" for the central bank.
"The ECB welcomes the draft law, as it strengthens the tools
and procedures available to Lietuvos bankas for carrying out
effective preventive measures, early intervention and effective
resolution in line with the common (EU) framework," the ECB said
in a legal opinion published on Friday.
"However, the ECB considers that the draft laws potentially
create significant financial risks for Lietuvos bankas because
they do not limit its liability for negligent acts in its role
as resolution authority."
Lithuania was one of 11 EU countries that in May were given
two months to adopt new EU rules on propping up failed banks or
face legal action.
To read the ECB's legal opinion please click on:
here
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)