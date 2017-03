LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Lithuania (Baa1/BBB/BBB) has priced a EUR400m tap of its 2018 bond at MS+140bp in line with price talk, according to a lead.

The tap has been priced at reoffer of 110.27 to yield 2.631%, the lead said. The bond's outstanding size now is EUR1.4bn.

Barclays and Citigroup managed the deal. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)